Joyce Kathryn SeelyDec. 5, 1933 - June 3, 2019Joyce Kathryn Seely, 85, passed away June 3, 2019, at Mercy House Assisted Living facility, Temple Texas. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 11, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with Brother Bill Packer officiating. Burial service will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Teague, Texas, starting at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 10, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.Joyce Seely was a godly lady who valued and appreciated simplicities of life. Known as "Grandma J" by her family, she was committed to loving Barney, her husband of 49 years, family, friends and community. Joyce was born near Richland, Texas, graduated from Teague High School, and completed her bachelor's degree from Baylor University in 1956. She married Barney I. Seely December 20, 1953, at First Baptist Church, Mexia, Texas. Although believing in Jesus Christ early in her life, she made a profession of faith claiming Jesus Christ as her Savior and Lord in 1954, while living in Bryan-College Station. A member of the Bible Baptist Church near Waco for many years, she prayed faithfully for others and read Scripture diligently, which served her well in conveying godly wisdom while respecting each person's choices. As an elementary teacher for over 30 years, mostly in the Robinson Independent School District, she understood the importance of education in a person's life. She enjoyed her pet cats, word challenging games such as crossword puzzles and the gameshow Jeopardy. Lastly, Joyce was faithful in her generosity as an outward expression of God's love and her gratefulness for the gift of salvation through Jesus Christ our Lord.She was preceded in death by her husband, Barney I. Seely; mother and father, Hattie Mae and Dewey Tucker; daughter, Karla Nell; and granddaughter, Kate Elizabeth Seely.Survivors include three sons, Kerry and Kimberly Seely of Valley Mills, Texas, Brian T. and Rita Seely of Mesquite, Texas, and Andrew and Dee Seely of Troy, Texas; thirteen grandchildren, Angela and Kyle Royal of Gonzales, Texas, Bethany Seely of Valley Mills, Jessica and Jamie Bryant of Grand Prairie, Rachael Seely of Washington DC, Emily and Damain Mcleish of Hewitt, John Seely of Belgium, Elizabeth Seely of Valley Mills, Daniel Seely of Valley Mills, J Christine and Chris Leach of Seattle, Washington, Karen and Michael Sydalack of Rougemont, North Carolina, Robyn Seely of Mesquite, Haden Seely of Austin, and Reagan Seely of Euless, Texas; and thirteen great-grandchildren.Memorials may be made to Bible Baptist Church, 8716 Highway 6, Woodway TX 76712, or to Stilwell Retirement Residence, 5400 Laurel Lake Drive, Waco TX 76710.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
