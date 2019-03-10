Gordon SeatJuly 10, 1931 - March 8, 2019Gordon Seat, 87, of Waco, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, March 11, 2019, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco. A graveside service will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco.View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

