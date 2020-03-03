Glendine SearsJan. 22, 1928 - Feb. 29, 2020Glendine "Sis" Muriel Sears, 92, avid local bowler who competed in state and national tournaments, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 5, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Pastor Judy Castro officiating. Burial will follow at Robinson Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, at the funeral home.Born in Richwood, W. Virginia, Glendine moved to New York where she raised her three children, Sandie, Charlotte, and Chuck. In 1983, she retired from New York State Hospital where she worked as a mental hygiene therapy aid and moved to Texas where she resided until her passing.Glendine was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Sears, Sr.; daughter, Sandie Anderson; and son, Chuck Sears, Jr.She is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Cornell and husband, Robert; son-in-law, Charles Doc Anderson and wife, Lyn; sister, Jeraldine Porter; brother, Frank Dawson; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
+1
+1
Service information
Mar 4
Visitation
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
Guaranteed delivery before Glendine's Visitation begins.
Mar 5
Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
Guaranteed delivery before Glendine's Service begins.
Tags
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Judge throws out lawsuit against Chip Gaines
-
Mike Copeland: Work begins on Magnolia's hotel downtown; Bealls' new name; old Chili's may be razed
-
Fixes still elusive for flooding risk at I-35, Waco Creek
-
High school notebook: Waco High freshman scores special, unifying goal
-
Babysitter in Texas accused of accidentally shooting nephew while taking selfie
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.