Glendine SearsJan. 22, 1928 - Feb. 29, 2020Glendine "Sis" Muriel Sears, 92, avid local bowler who competed in state and national tournaments, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 5, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Pastor Judy Castro officiating. Burial will follow at Robinson Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, at the funeral home.Born in Richwood, W. Virginia, Glendine moved to New York where she raised her three children, Sandie, Charlotte, and Chuck. In 1983, she retired from New York State Hospital where she worked as a mental hygiene therapy aid and moved to Texas where she resided until her passing.Glendine was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Sears, Sr.; daughter, Sandie Anderson; and son, Chuck Sears, Jr.She is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Cornell and husband, Robert; son-in-law, Charles Doc Anderson and wife, Lyn; sister, Jeraldine Porter; brother, Frank Dawson; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

Service information

Mar 4
Visitation
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
Mar 5
Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
10:00AM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
