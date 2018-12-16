Elizabeth Ann ScroggsApril 2, 1944 - Dec. 10, 2018Elizabeth A. Scroggs, 74, passed away Monday, December 10, 2018 in Austin, surrounded by her family. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at Gholson First Baptist Church in Waco, with The Rev. James E. Stevens, Jr. officiating. Interment to follow in White Rock Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, December 17, 2018, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.