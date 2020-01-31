Sheri Lynn ScottDec. 19, 1973 - Jan. 28, 2020Sheri Lynn Scott passed away January 28, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, at Lover's Leap B.C. Burial at Oakwood.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

