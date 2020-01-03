Ruby ScottMarch 4, 1938 - Dec. 25, 2019Ruby Scott passed away December 25, 2019. Services will be held at 11 am, Saturday, January 4, at Carver Park B.C. Burial will follow at Doris Miller.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Scott, Ruby
