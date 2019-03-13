Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * TIMING...10 PM CDT TUESDAY TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY. ANOTHER ROUND OF GUSTY WINDS IS EXPECTED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. * WINDS...25 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS 35 TO 40 MPH. * IMPACTS...LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS WILL EASILY BE BLOWN AROUND AND DRIVING ON EAST-WEST ROADS MAY BE DIFFICULT FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT SUSTAINED WINDS OF AT LEAST 20 TO 30 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. BOATERS SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN VENTURING ONTO AREA LAKES. RESIDENTS MAY WISH TO TAKE ACTION TO SECURE TRASH CANS, LAWN FURNITURE, AND OTHER LIGHTWEIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS THAT MAY BE BLOWN AROUND IN THE STRONG WINDS. &&