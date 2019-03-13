Robert J. Scott Jr.Oct. 10, 1934 - March 11, 2019Robert J. Scott Jr., passed away March 11, 2019. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., March 15, 2019, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Visitation prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. Information available at www.wacofhmp.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.