LaSondra ScottMay 31, 1969 - Feb. 16, 2020LaSondra Rene "Sandy" Scott passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, February 21, at Marshall Chapel Baptist Church, 1121 N 6th St., in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, February 22, at Marshall Chapel Baptist Church, 1121 N 6th Street, in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.

To send flowers to the family of LaSondra Scott, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Marshall Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
1121 N. 6th Street
Waco, TX 76707
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before LaSondra's Visitation begins.
Feb 22
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 22, 2020
2:30PM
Marshall Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
1121 N. 6th Street
Waco, TX 76707
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before LaSondra's Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Load entries