Larry ScottNov. 8, 1945 - Aug. 10, 2018Services for Mr. Larry Scott will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 18, 2018, at W. H. Littles & Sons Mortuary, Waco.Littles & Sons - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

