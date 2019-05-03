Donald A. ScottSept. 28, 1940 - April 29, 2019Donald A. Scott, 78, of Waco, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 29, 2019. He joins his Born Again loved ones who are home with The Lord. Services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, May 4, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel in Waco. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, May 3, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Scott, Wilhelmina and step-father, Jimmy Black; sister, Era Mae McFalls and husband; Richard; four brothers, Robert Lewis Scott, William Scott and wife, June, Tex Black and wife, Helen, Rocky Black; brother-in-law, Jim Webb; and precious nephews, Jason Gray and David Shawn Scott.Donald is survived by his wife and the love of his life, Nancy; daughter, Sherri DeLorey and husband, Jack; grandson, John (Jackson) DeLorey and wife, Fallon; sisters, Patsy Webb, Sylvia Gaylor and husband, Don, and Yvonne Webb and husband, Lonnie; brothers Jessie Scott and wife, Marietta, and David Scott and wife, Linda; and sister-in-law, Billie Black; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.Unashamed of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, Donald spent his life ministering to people and carrying out the Great Commission given by Jesus. He had a passion to see people saved and to see their lives changed by the power of God. He knew that the heartbeat of God was souls and that only what is done for Christ will last.Donald enjoyed many sports including fishing and hunting, bowling in the senior league, and spending time with family and friends.The family would like to acknowledge a special thank you to Providence Hospice Place and staff. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
