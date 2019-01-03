Charles ScottJune 28, 1953 - Dec. 25, 2018Charles Scott was born June 28, 1953, and passed away Tuesday December 25, 2018, at the age of 65. A memorial service will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. with the Rev. Jimmie L. Chappen officiating.He faithfully served his country in the US Navy from July 15, 1972 until his honorable discharge May 20, 1974.He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and a child.He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
