Ann Marie ScottDec. 14, 1958 - Jan. 4, 2019Ann Marie Scott passed away Friday, January 4, 2019. Services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 12, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Edwards officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 11, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Ann was born December 14, 1958, in Saginaw, Michigan, to Chester and Ruth Sieja. Ann was educated at Delta College. She worked at the dental office of Dr. John Scott in Waco. She enjoyed embroidery, quilting, and making people smile. She was devoted to her family.She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester E. Sieja and Ruth Marie Sieja.She is survived by her husband, John Scott; her daughter, Clarissa Scott; her brother, Thomas Sieja and his wife, Tammy; and her brother, David Sieja.Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.