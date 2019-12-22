Everett S. ScofieldSept. 23, 1942 - Nov. 7, 2019Vietnam Veteran and BACA member of CUB, "Skeeze", keeper of the children and pennies, went to be with the Lord, November 7, 2019. Memorial services are pending.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

