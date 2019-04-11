Edmund SchwartingJune 14, 1939 - April 9, 2019Edmund "Ed" Schwarting passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Graveside Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 13, at Oakwood Cemetery with Pastor Lloyd Zeigler officiating. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, April 12, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Ed was born June 14, 1939, in Waco, Texas, to Edmund Schwarting and Bess Porter. He was raised by his maternal grandparents, Skeet and Hallie Eason. Ed learned his love of golf at an early age from his grandfather, Skeet. He graduated from Waco High School and served in the Navy for two years, but never set foot on a ship. He played on the All Navy golf team for his entire tour. Ed worked at Owens Illinois Glass Plant for 35 years before retiring. The only thing he loved more than golf was his family. He was a great husband, dad, and PawPaw.He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and great-granddaughter, Faith Johnson.He is survived by his wife, Rose Schwarting; his daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Cal Deal; his daughter, Kelli Breedlove; his grandson and wife, Calvin and Amy Deal; granddaughter and husband, Katie and Jon Avery; granddaughter, Morgan Walker; granddaughter, Shelbi Dutschmann; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Emma Deal, Harper and Ellie Avery and Kinsley Johnson. He is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, Dwayne and Barbara Schwarting and Mick and Luann Porter; and numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and several great-great nephews.Honorary pallbearers are Billy Wayne Ash, Johnny Ash, Floyd Dekle, Reagan Greenhaw, Charles "Leo" Linex, and all of his many golfing partners and friends over the years.The family would like to thank Michael, Dee and Tammy at Providence Pulmonary Rehab for giving him the last seven years. They would also like to thank Bluebonnet Hospice for the incredible care and compassion in his final days.Memorials may be made to Providence Pulmonary Rehab.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
