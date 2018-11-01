Barbara Elaine SchulzDecember 20, 1956 - October 30, 2018Barbara Elaine Schulz, 61, of Lacy Lakeview, passed away Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at her residence. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 2, 2018, at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors Chapel in Hillsboro, with Pastor Billy Schulz officiating. Burial will follow at Yates Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, November 1, at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors in Hillsboro.Barbara was born December 20, 1956, in Gainsville, Georgia. As a young adult, she moved to Texas. She was united in marriage to Billy Schulz. During her working years, she worked in the parts department at a local dealership. When not at work, she was a fastidious housekeeper and loved to have a clean house. She was of the Baptist faith.Preceding her in death were her parents and all of her siblings.Survivors include her husband, Billy Schulz of Lacy Lakeview; and daughter, Alicia Waldron, of Waco.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
