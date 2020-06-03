Louis Schulte
May 15, 1937 - Jun 2, 2020
Louis Leo Schulte, 83 of Axtell, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Friday, June 5, at Coolidge Cemetery in Coolidge, Texas, with Paul Briggs officiating.
Come and go visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 4, at Bellmead Funeral Home.
Louis was born May 15, 1937, in White Deer, Texas, to Louie and Martha (Leven) Schulte.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Margie Thiele.
Survivors include his wife, Nelda Schulte; his daughters, Lisa Kiphen and her husband, Sid, Jill Schulte and her partner, Judy, and Angelia Schulte and her fiance, Amsyar Rafiq; his sister, Martha Harkins; his grandchildren, Honey Bays and her husband, Denny, and Heather Sigler; his great-grandchildren, Brayden Bays and Presley Bays; his nephew, Stewart Cantrell; nieces, Nina Fry and Audrey Cantrell; and his rendezvous buddy and special nephew, Shane Kirk.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Coolidge Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 84, Axtell, TX 76624.
