Sept. 14, 1951 - March 4, 2020
Diana Schroeder, age 68, of West, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her residence. A rosary will be recited and funeral services held 2 p.m., Monday, March 9, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, with the Rev. Ed Karasek officiating. Burial will follow at St. Martin's Cemetery near West. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, at the funeral home.
Diana was born September 14, 1951, in Waco, the daughter of Helmut "Jack" and Olga (Banik) Richter. She attended West schools and was a 1970 graduate of West High School prior to attending 4-C Business College in Waco. On December 4, 1971, she was united in marriage to John Schroeder in Gerald. Diana was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West and Catholic Life. She worked for Masonic Grand Lodge of Texas in Waco for 31 years before retiring, then spent a few years working for the Old Corner Drug Store in West. Diana enjoyed crochet, doing arts and crafts, cooking, and talking with her friends on the phone. She loved spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews.
Diana is preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Doris Wedeking.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 48 years, John Schroeder of West; and many special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's School Endowment Fund or charity of your choice.
A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
