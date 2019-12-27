Wesley SchreiberMarch 8, 1932 - Dec. 24, 2019Wesley Schreiber, 87, died December 24, 2019, at his Waco home, surrounded by family and friends. A celebration of Wesley's life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 28, at First United Methodist Church in Waco, with burial to follow in Mart Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, December 27, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Funeral Home in Waco.Wesley was born on March 8, 1932, to Ella and Herbert Schreiber in Mart, Texas. He grew up on the family farm with his twin brother, Les, and older brother, Allen. After graduating from Mart High School, Wes joined the Naval Reserve in 1950 and was activated to serve in the Korean War. He served as an electronics technician on several ships. He treasured his memories of the Navy and left the service as a Petty Officer, Third Class, in 1953.After his service in the Navy, he moved to Waco where he would spend the rest of his life. He began his career with the Waco Tribune Herald, where he made many friends. He started investing in real estate and eventually became a major property owner in Waco and surrounding areas. Wes served as the President of the Texas Apartment Association and the Regional Vice President of the National Apartment Association in 1978. He married the love of his life, Mary, in 1978. She was not only his partner in marriage, but also the steady hand that guided the growth and success of the family business over the years. Mary's children, Carla and Steve, became Wes's family and also worked in the business.Wes was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Waco for over 50 years. He was also a 32nd degree Mason and was active in the Shriners organization for over 50 years. The Lockwood Lodge awarded Wes the Living Legends Award in 2018.Wes loved life and lived his to the fullest. His family and many, many friends will cherish his memory. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary in 2013.He is survived by his twin brother, Les and wife, Miriam; nephew, David and wife, Ana; great-nephew, Christian Schreiber and wife, Gina; and three children, and great-niece, Tessa Schreiber; as well as the Cash family, including Steven Cash and wife, Adrienne, Kenneth Cash and wife, Heather, and Wesley Cash and wife, Rebecca; as well as seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by "Best Buddy" Catherine Darden.Memorials may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children or the Parkinson's Foundation.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Schreiber, Wesley
To send flowers to the family of Wesley Schreiber, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 27
Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
5:30PM-7:30PM
5:30PM-7:30PM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
Guaranteed delivery before Wesley's Visitation begins.
Dec 28
Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
1:00PM
1:00PM
First United Methodist Church
Cobbs Dr At Lake Air Drive
Waco, TX 76710
Cobbs Dr At Lake Air Drive
Waco, TX 76710
Guaranteed delivery before Wesley's Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.