John H. SchraederJan. 21, 1934 - Aug. 31, 2018John Henry Schraeder, 84, passed away at his residence. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 3, 2018, at Adams Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Saint Paul Community Cemetery in Marlin. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, September 2, at the funeral home.Mr. Schraeder was born in Falls County to Charlie and Essie Walts Schraeder. Attended Perry School, Trinity Luthern School, and Riesel High School.Served in the U.S. Army, 1954 to 1956, 18 months in Germany. After being discharged he was employed in Rockdale at Alcoa. John went to work in 1957 for General Tire and Rubber Co and retired 1987. He was then employed at Riesel School for eight years.He married Doris Grube, May 30, 1959, at St. Paul United Church of Christ where he has been a faithful member.John loved to fish, quail hunt, gardening, and spending time with two wonderful daughters and their families.He was proceeded in death by his wife Doris in 2009; his parents; sister, Dorothy; grandson, Russell Clifton.Survivors are daughters, Teresa Clifton and husband, Les, and Tina Alexander; grandchildren, Jeremy Niekamp, Corbin Niekamp, Caleb Alexander, Cullen Alexander, and Kayla Clifton; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Bobby Schraeder and wife, Betty, Weldon Schraeder and wife, Reenea, Donald Schraeder and wife, Linda, Glyn Schraeder and wife, Rosalee; and sister, Shirley Kellen and husband, Ike.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Paul Community Cemetery Association or St. Paul Restoration Fund, 212 FM 2307, Marlin, Texas 76661.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
