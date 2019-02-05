Bennie SchraederApril 18, 1927 - February 2, 2019Bennie H. Schraeder, age 91, of Coryell City, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019, in Waco.Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 7, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church in Coryell City, with Pastor Christopher Richmann officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery.Bennie is survived by his four daughters, Betty Ayers, Joyce Rhoades, Janet Ayres, and Sandra Brown, all of Gatesville; two sons, Donald Schraeder and wife, Lydia, of Huntsville, Larry Schraeder and wife, Jodi, of Cleburne; sister, Emma McDougal of Clifton; brother-in-law, Virgil Helm and wife, Wanda, of DeSoto; sisters-in-law, Irene Helm and Eloise Schraeder of Gatesville; 13 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 10801 FM 929, Gatesville, TX 76528 or Providence Hospice, online at www.chot.org/about/donate-to-us/.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

