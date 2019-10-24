Oscar SchraderJuly 12, 1935 - Oct. 22, 2019Oscar Schrader, 84, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 25, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Pastor Wayne Blackshear officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 24, at the funeral home.Oscar was born July 12, 1935, in Waco, Texas, to Charlie and Mary (Hutchins) Schrader. He attended Waco schools and was a life-long resident. Oscar served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1956 and loved telling stories of his time in the military and the places he traveled to. He worked as a truck driver and loved his job. He considered himself an expert driver. Oscar loved joking around with people and everyone he met loved his sense of humor. He never had any children of his own, but had many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. He was known as "Uncle Sonny" by them.Oscar was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gus Schrader, Pete Schrader, and Charles Schrader; sister, Aline Cowey; niece, Carolyn Cowey; and nephews, Donald Schrader, Billy Schrader, and John Scott Schrader.He is survived by his sister, Kathleen Dean, and many nieces and nephews that will miss him dearly.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

Tags

Load entries