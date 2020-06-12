Laura Ann Schofield
Dec. 10, 1940 - June 9, 2020
Laura Ann Schofield, age 79, of West, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. Burial will follow at White Rock Cemetery near Ross. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home.
Laura Ann was born December 10, 1940, in West, the daughter of R.H. and Alice (Wallace) Holder. She was a graduate of West High School and received a nursing certificate in West. On February 22, 1961, she was united in marriage to Alvin Schofield in Hillsboro. Alvin preceded her in death on January 2, 1991. Laura Ann was a member of the Tokio Baptist Church. She worked for TSTC for over 25 years before retiring in June of 2004. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Laura Ann enjoyed antiquing, gardening, and tending to her flowers. She was a member of SPJST Lodge #54.
Laura Ann was also preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, William "Dickie" Holder.
Survivors include her beloved daughters, Beverly Clark and husband, Roger, of Ross, and Carol Ann Ash of West; her brothers, Walter Holder and wife, Judy, and Billy Ray Holder and wife, Sylvia; her sisters, Ruby Rueffer and husband, Melvin, and Barbara Ainsworth and husband, John; her grandchildren, Elizabeth Webster and husband, David, Cordell Clark and fiancée, Valerie Simard, A.J. Ash, and Phillip King; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association or West Volunteer Ambulance Association. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
