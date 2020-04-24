Donald Schneider
Jan. 15, 1939 - April 21, 2020
Donald Edward Schneider (Don) of Hillsboro, Texas, passed away on April 21, 2020. Don was born January 15, 1939, in Lubbock, Texas, and was the only child of Pansy C. Wetzel and Ernest Edward Schneider. The family moved to Waco, Texas, from Sayre, Oklahoma (where Ernest was J.C. Penny manager), after Ernest's passing in 1952. Don graduated from Waco High School in 1957.
Don attended Baylor University before transferring to Texas A&M where he graduated in 1963 with a degree in Business Administration. Immediately following graduation, he was drafted into the United States Army and served two years active duty in the 1st Battalion, 52nd Infantry, 1st Armored Division as a Sergeant E-5. After basic training in Fort Polk, Louisiana, he spent time in the Mojave Desert before being stationed at Fort Hood. He remained in the U.S. Army Reserve until 1968.
He married Mary Ann Coutret on June 24, 1966, and they had one son, Edward Scott.
Don spent 30 years in hospital administration and 20 years in the business office at Hill College. He served in leadership capacities with the Optimist Club of Hillsboro, Hillsboro Country Club, and along with Ronnie Hayes, passionately led the Hillsboro Baseball League for ten years.
Don was an avid golfer and loved his time at Hillsboro Country Club where he was a member for over 40 years. He loved all things Texas A&M sports, especially the Fightin' Aggie football team. Don had a quick wit and was one who could be counted on for well-thought-out and valuable advice.
Don was preceded in death by his mother and father.
Don is survived by his best friend and wife of 53 years, Mary Ann; son, Scott Schneider and his wife, Elizabeth; granddaughter, Margot (26); and grandson, Bo (23). Don was a devoted husband and father who valued honor, integrity and respect above all.
In lieu of flowers or food for the family, please make a donation to the Hillsboro Country Club Junior Golf Program where a fund has been established in Don's name: Hillsboro Country Club Junior Golf Program, In Memory of Don Schneider, ATTN: Chad Gray P.O. Box 455 Hillsboro, Texas 76645.
