Carol SchneiderDecember 2, 1950 - July 4, 2018Carol Schneider, 67, of Rosebud, died Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in a Temple Hospital. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 7, in Salem Lutheran Church. Rev. Terry Atkins officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in RosebudMrs. Schneider was born, December 2, 1950, in Cameron to John and Mabellene Denker Tomascik. She grew up in Buckholts and graduated from Buckholts High School. She married Darrell Schneider on May 16, 1981 and worked at Citizens National Bank in Cameron for 38 years. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, The Ruth Circle and the Altar Guild.She is survived by her husband, Darrell Schneider of Rosebud; one son, Jason Schneider and wife, Audra, of Meeks; one daughter, Ashley Beran and husband, Blake, of San Antonio; two brothers, Dennis Tomascik of Rogers and John Tomascik of Buckholts; one sister, Lori Broughton of Temple; and granddaughter, Lynlee Grace Schneider.Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, 418 FM 1772, Rosebud, TX 76570.Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 6, at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
