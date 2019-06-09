Martha Lee SchmidtJune 17, 1935 - June 7, 2019Martha Lee Schmidt passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 in Waco, Texas, at the age of 83.Services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, June 10, 2019, in the Mausoleum Chapel at Waco Memorial Park, visitation will begin two hours prior to service.Martha was born June 17, 1935 to Anton and Irene Rummel. Preceded by the passing of her husband, Adolf Schmidt of 51 years and daughter, Patricia Long. Survived by her son, Joel and wife, Mary Bates; daughter, Cynthia Mullins; son, Adolf Jr. and wife, Dee Schmidt; sister, Joyce and husband, Bill Entrope; grandchildren, Robby Curtis and wife, Debbie, Keith Mullins and wife, Katie, and Kevin Mullins, Derrick, Kristen, David Schmidt and wife, Vanessa Schmidt, Kendra and Joe Ramirez, Melissa, Lacey, Candy, Michael, Adam and Alex Bates, Kristen and Scooter Green; and multiple great-grandchildren.She worked at Hillcrest as a dedicated employee for 35 years. She was born at the old Providence and was one of the first cesarean born. She loved to sew, paint and crochet. She also loved being with her family and helping them anyway she could. She will be dearly missed.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
