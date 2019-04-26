Jenine K. SchmalriedeAug. 16, 1964 - April 16, 2019Jenine K. Schmalriede, 54, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. A memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 27, at Cole Funeral Home, McGregor, Texas, with Pastor Mickey Fugitt officiating. Visitation will be at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home.Mrs. Schmalriede was born on August 16, 1964, in Bethesda, Maryland, to Richard Alvin Clore and April K. Bowen Clore. Jenine graduated from Waco High School. She was married to Tim Schmalriede. Jenine loved visiting with family and friends, her job, reading, and her dogs.Jenine was preceded in death by her parents.Survivors include her husband, Tim Schmalriede; daughter, Kirsten Goodwin; brother, Bob Clore and wife, Heather; and sister, Ginny Castillo and husband, Sam.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

