Christine E. Schlemmer Dec. 25, 1933 - May 1, 2020 Christine Elizabeth Brown Schlemmer, 86, of Riesel, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at her home. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m., Friday, May 8, at Riesel Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Arthur officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, May 7, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Per state mandates, all social distancing guidelines are being practiced and facial coverings are encouraged. Christine was born December 25, 1933 in Riesel, Texas to the late Drusilla (Wynn) and Albert Curtis Brown. On Feb. 28, 1953, she married Marvin Fred Schlemmer in Riesel. They were married 53 years before he passed away in March 2006. Christine was a devout Christian who read her Bible daily. She was a longtime member of Friedens Church and most recently Meier Settlement UMC. She loved her flower beds and enjoyed tending to them. Christine was preceded in death by her beloved husband; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ferman and Sue Brown and Archie and Mildred Brown; brother, Duane Brown; and brother-in-law, Ruben Miller. Survivors include her son, Deryl Schlemmer and wife, Martha, of Waco; daughter, Denise Wells and husband, Michael, of Riesel; grandchildren, Natalie Schlemmer Huling and husband, Garrett of Leander, Keele Wells-Crouch and husband, Joshua of Lorena, Tara Schlemmer Stevenson and husband, Will of Dallas and Kory Wells of Dallas; great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Harper and Garrison Huling, Kaizley and Paycen Crouch and Sawyer Stevenson. She is also survived by her sisters, Bonnie Miller of Waco and Mavoureen Shelton of Morro Bay, California; brother, Gerald Brown and wife, Yvonne of Glen Rose; and sister-in-law, Ruby Brown of Waco. Serving as pallbearers are: Garrett Huling, Joshua Crouch, Will Stevenson, Kory Wells, Greg Lebkowsky and Roger Fitzpatrick. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Christine's name may be made to Meier Settlement UMC or to the Riesel Volunteer Fire Dept. You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
