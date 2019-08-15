Calvin ScherwitzJune 2, 1924 - Aug. 14, 2019Calvin Scherwitz, 95, of Robinson, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at his home with his family at his side.Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 15, at St. John United Church of Christ, 100 S. Robinson Drive, in Robinson. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 16, at St. John United Church of Christ, with Pastor Jacob Brenton officiating. Burial will follow at Robinson Cemetery.Thoughts, memories and more may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Sine Nomine

With deepest sympathy,

Bradford Willis

