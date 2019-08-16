Calvin Gus ScherwitzJune 2, 1924 - Aug. 14, 2019Calvin Gus Scherwitz, loving father, grandfather, and friend, of Robinson, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the age of 95, at his home with his family and friends by his side.Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 16, at St. John United Church of Christ, 100 S. Robinson Drive, in Robinson. Burial will follow at Robinson Cemetery.Calvin was born June 2, 1924 in Robinson and grew up on his family's farm. He traveled extensively through his work with federal aviation before retiring and returning to the farm in Robinson to raise his children. Calvin's passions were his family, tractor work, and tending to his vegetable garden. Calvin was an inspiration to all who knew him through his examples of graciousness, generosity, and hard work.Calvin was preceded in death by his father, Arthur; mother, Louise; brothers, Jake and Raymond; and Iolene, the mother of his children.He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Malea and Edward Balmuth; son, Trey Scherwitz; grandchildren, Jake and Eliza Balmuth; and nieces and nephews.The family wishes to express gratitude to his dedicated and loving caregivers, especially Francine and Noelle who were by his side until the end of his earthly life.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St. John United Church of Christ.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
