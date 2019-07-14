Viola Woltman ScheefNov. 21, 1926 - July 11, 2019Viola Woltman Scheef, age 92, of Mineral Wells - formally of Marlin - passed away peacefully at Lakewell Place Assisted Living Facility on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Mineral Wells, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin, Texas. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

