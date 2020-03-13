Dec. 1, 1924 - March 10, 2020
John Henry Schaeper, 95, of Robinson, Texas, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, March 14, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco, with the Rev. Larry Krueger officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Robinson Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Schaeper was born on December 1, 1924, in China Springs, Texas, to the late Adolf and Clara (Hempel) Schaeper. He served in the US Army 475th Infantry during WWII in China/Burma/India, receiving a Bronze Star and the Chiang Kia-Shek Victory Medal. John married Gladys Zoch on November 26, 1949, and they lived in Houston for 50 years before moving to Robinson. John loved working with his hands and was always tinkering with something. He was a cabinet builder for unscaled homes by trade, but his passion was restoring antique Ford cars. He served as a board member for the Model A Club in Houston and participated in parades around Texas driving one of his collection of cars. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Waco, Texas, where he served as a volunteer. He and Gladys loved traveling, especially in their RV, and saw many sights all over the US and Europe.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert Dale Schaeper; two sisters, Mildred Koester and Doris Shows; and his brother, Ed Schaeper.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Gladys; daughter, Kay (Don) Craft of Columbus, GA; granddaughters, Kerri Testement of Jefferson, GA, Kelli Wynn of Columbus, GA; step-grandson, Danny Craft (Jaime) of Smiths Station, AL; five great-grandchildren: Katie and Ryan Testement, Christopher (CJ) Wynn, Tori and Ashton Craft; a sister, Lou Cude; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church at 1301 Hogan, Waco, Texas 76705, or a charity of your choice. Online guestbook available at www.pecangrovefuneral.com
