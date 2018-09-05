Hiawatha SchaeferNovember 12, 1937 - September 3, 2018Hiawatha "Chub" Schaefer, 80, of Waco passed away Monday, September 3, 2018. A graveside service will be 2:30 p.m., Thursday, September 6, 2018 at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. 5th St., Waco, with Lee B.C. Davis officiating. Services will be under the direction of Pecan Grove Funeral Home.Hiawatha was born November 12, 1937 to John Dean and Delila Lucinda (Bell) Kimbrell in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. She married Richard Schaefer, Sr. January 7, 1956 in Waco. Hiawatha spent her life as a homemaker first, but was also a hairdresser for many years. She was very proud of her American Indian heritage from the Choctaw Nation.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 60 years, Richard Sr.; sister, Juanita McDaniel; brother, Dean Edward Kimbrell.Hiawatha is survived by children, Richard Schaefer, Jr and wife, Billie; Kerry Schaefer; grandchildren, Shelley Cano and husband, Nick, Kimberly Schaefer, Whitney Schaefer; great-grandchildren, Cade and Colby Cano; sister, Genevieve Runyan; along with a large extended family.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.