James W. ScarboroughApril 16, 1939 - Aug. 15, 2018James "Jim" William Scarborough passed away peacefully, Wednesday, August 15, 2018. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 22, at Oakwood Cemetery, with the Hon. Jeffrey C. Manske officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 21, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Jim was born, April 16, 1939, in Jacksonville, Texas, to Dr. and Mrs. James S. Scarborough. Jim graduated from Waco High School in 1957. Subsequently, he attended and graduated from Baylor University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. Prior to graduating from Baylor, Jim married the love of his life, Carol Adams. Shortly thereafter, he joined the United States Army, where he served in France as a military policeman and received an honorable discharge.During his long and successful career in business, Jim started and sustained several locally-owned businesses both in Waco and Las Vegas, Nevada. Jim was most well-known for his nearly forty-year tenure as the proprietor of "The Two Minnies." On a personal level, Jim enjoyed taking road trips with his wife, Carol, frequently noting that they had visited by car 47 of the 48 states in the Continental U.S. When not travelling, Jim's greatest joy came from spending time with his family.Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James S. Scarborough and Frances W. Scarborough. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Sylvia S. Lloyd.He is survived by his wife, Carol; daughter, Stacey Y. Scarborough; and granddaughter, Natalie C. Koerth. He is also survived by his nephew, Michael Martin; and two nieces, Kathleen Wade and Kelly Sparkman.The family wants to thank Dr. Gary Barbin for his exceptional care.Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the Waco Humane Society.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
