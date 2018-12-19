Frieda Goldman ScarboroughJuly 18, 1934 - Dec. 15, 2018Frieda Nell (Goldman) Scarborough, 84, of Robinson, passed away Saturday December 15, 2018. Visitation with the family is from 2 to 4 p.m., Friday, December 21, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco. A private service will be held at a later date.The family welcomes you to sign the guestbook and read the full obituary at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.