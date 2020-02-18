Gloria ScaramucciOct. 18, 1931 - Feb. 15, 2020Gloria Jean Scaramucci passed away February 15, 2020, at Arbor House. Services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 19, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park.Gloria was born and grew up in the Village of Lofty, Pennsylvania. She married Francis J. Scaramucci October 1, 1955. She was the mother of four children, grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 21. Gloria proudly joined the United States Air Force in 1953, where she became a radar technician. After her discharge, and until her death, she was the matriarch and soul of the Scaramucci Family. Although she worked in many fields over her career, she always remained true to the well-being of her family.Gloria left home with a goal to see the world. This she did. In her travels she visited or lived in every country of Europe, along with Turkey, Greece, Canada, Israel, and Russia. She was a loving mother, a devout Catholic, most charitable, and a truly honest soul. For those who knew her, she will always be remembered as an intelligent woman with a wonderful heart who never minced words. She will be sorely missed.Gloria was preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Elsie Segilia; her in-laws, Louis and Agnes Scaramucci; and brothers, Edward, John, Jim, Harry, and Frederick Segilia.Gloria is survived by her husband, Francis Scaramucci; daughters, Gayle Brown and Dana Newell; sons, Louis Scaramucci and John Scaramucci; sons-in-law, Daryl Brown Sr., and Rodney Newell; daughter-in-law, Kathie Scaramucci; 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.Serving as pallbearers are grandsons, Joseph Scaramucci, Matthew Scaramucci, Daryl Brown Jr., Justin Glass, Jordan Glass, Jack Glass; and great-grandsons, John Scaramucci and Jayce Glass.In lieu of flowers, Mom would be pleased with anything you may donate to St Mary's Catholic Church Waco Maintenance Fund!The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
