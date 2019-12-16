Daniel SavageOctober 3, 1948 - December 11, 2019"Dan" Chandler Savage, 71, died peacefully Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in his home surrounded by family. Family and friends will pay tribute to Dan's life with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 20, at the Pavilion, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 1 Pavilion Way, Woodway, Texas.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Dan and Susan Savage Endowed Scholarship at MD Anderson, supporting the education of health professionals at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.Donations in Dan's honor can be made directly using the following link: www.mdanderson.org/savagescholarship or mailed to MD Anderson Cancer Center, Unit 705, c/o Dan & Susan Savage Scholarship, P.O. Box 301439, Houston, Texas 77230.

