Daniel C. SavageOct. 3, 1948 - Dec. 11, 2019Daniel Chandler Savage, 71, died peacefully Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in his home surrounded by family. Family and friends will pay tribute to Dan's life with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 20, at the Pavilion, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 1 Pavilion Way, Woodway, Texas.Savage was the second of five children born to Margaret Chandler Capone and Dan Savage. He attended the Tulsa Public Schools until his sophomore year, when he began a life-changing experience at Kentucky Military Institute, which he credited for teaching him discipline and focus. After graduation from the University of Oklahoma, Savage served as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army at Fort Benning, Georgia.Following his military service, Savage began his professional life in business. He seized an opportunity to travel the Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma regions to work with community newspapers in advertising and sales. That experience led to a professional passion in journalism and newspapers. He started his career in sales with the Cox Enterprises Newspaper Group at the Austin American-Statesman. His energy and drive led to a rapid series of promotions. In 1996 Savage was promoted from his executive position at the Austin American-Statesman to become publisher of the Waco Tribune-Herald.After taking over the publishing duties at the Waco Tribune-Herald, Savage and Susan Hall Savage, who were married on May 3, 1980, moved into their Bosqueville ranch with their two daughters, where they have lived for 23 years. Savage's love for open spaces, Texas Longhorn cattle, motorcycles, and, most especially, his family, ensured their lives were active and full of adventure.Savage was sometimes impetuous, often demanding and always energetic. He also was patriotic, amazingly generous and unfailing curious about life. He had a great love for politics. He worked hard and rewarded hard work in others. Savage had a nearly irrepressible sense of humor, such as when he paid off a bet in a jar of coins covered in honey. He always lived life to the fullest.Savage is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Susan, and their children, Katie Savage of Waco and Jo Savage of Salt Lake City. Dan was part of a large and extended family. He is also survived by his sisters and brothers, Diane Savage (Steve Browning) Stockdale, Texas, Susan Savage, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Sarah Savage (Lee Fifer) Alexandria, Virginia, Scott Savage (Leslie), Tulsa, Oklahoma, and brother, Tripp Ashwill, Houston, Texas; four nieces, one nephew, a great niece and a great nephew; step-sisters, Cathy Carreiro (Bob) Tulsa, Vicki Owen, Ft. Worth and Leslie Enlow (John) Ft. Worth, and their families. Dan's beloved aunt, Julia Chandler of Midland and cousins, Cynthia Shute (Jim), Odessa, Laura McCabe (Ed), Midland, and Rob Chandler, Austin, and their children and grandchildren were close to Dan throughout his life. Dan's brother-in-law, Charles Hall (Mary Jane), Oklahoma City; and sister-in-law Diane Ward (Mark), Conroe, Texas, and their families are among Dan's survivors.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Dan and Susan Savage Endowed Scholarship at MD Anderson, supporting the education of health professionals at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Donations in Dan's honor can be made directly using the following link: www.mdanderson.org/savagescholarship or mailed to MD Anderson Cancer Center, Unit 705, c/o Dan & Susan Savage Scholarship, P.O. Box 301439, Houston, Texas 77230.Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey has an online memory book where the family would love to receive your stories and your memories about Dan at www.whbfamily.com.
