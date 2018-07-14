Barbara Jean SavageMar. 6, 1932 - July 9, 2018Barbara Jean (Bumpers) Savage, better known as "Bylo", of Troy, TX, passed away in her sleep Monday July 9, 2018, at age 86. A memorial will be at 11 am, Saturday, August 4, at First United Methodist Church of Dawson. A celebration of "Bylos" life will follow at 12:30 pm, at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Hubbard, TX.She was born on her parents' farm in Dawson, Texas, where she attended school. She married Macca Neely Savage of Malone in 1951 at the First Methodist Church of Dawson, and soon thereafter they moved to California where they lived for the next 60 years. "Bylo" moved back to Texas in the last year and a half to live with her daughter, Annette Savage Cantrell and her family in Troy.Music was an incredibly important part of "Bylos" life ever sense she and her older sister Lena Mae attended the Stamps School of Music in Dallas at a very young age. Both Lena Mae & "Bylo" learned to play the piano and continued to play the piano and sing until the day"Bylo" passed."Bylo" was preceded in death by her parents, J.O. Bumpers and Betty Mae Halbrooks Bumpers; husband, Mac Savage; daughter, Debby Savage; son, Macca Gene Savage; and grandson, Nicholas Macca Savage. "Bylo" is survived by sister, Lena Mae Carver of Waco; daughter, Annette Savage Cantrell; son-in-law, Michael Cantrell; granddaughter, Macca Cantrell, Darryl Sinjin Savage of Troy; grandsons, David Alan Coelho, Jr. of Los Angeles, CA, and Darin Joseph Coelho of Placerville, CA; as well as two great-granddaughters, and two great-grandsons.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
