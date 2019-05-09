Martin L. SausedaJan. 2, 1968 - May 7, 2019Martin Lee Sauseda, 51, of Eddy, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 11, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Eddy Cemetery, Eddy, Texas. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 10, at the funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

