Jimmie SauerJuly 27, 1943 - Feb. 2, 2019Jimmie Sauer, 75, of Downsville, TX left this life to join her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 2, 2019. In lieu of services, the family will receive visitors to celebrate Jimmie on Wednesday, February 6, from 5-7pm at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX.Jimmie is survived by Roger Sauer, her loving husband of 57 years. Her brothers Bill Coker and wife Wanda, and Johnny Coker and wife Diane. Her children, Michael Sauer and wife Alice, David Sauer and wife Shelane, and Jennifer Ripley and husband Kenneth.She was loving NaNa to her grandchildren, Maegon Sauer, Ashley Armstrong and husband Dray, Cory Sauer, Grace Sauer, and Logan Sauer.Jimmie touched the lives of children of all ages in her lifetime, working as a preschool teacher for many years at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, First Baptist Church Waco and later as Library Concierge in Moody Library at Baylor University. She was blessed to have loved and been loved by everyone who's path she crossed.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The St. Jude's Children's Hospital in Jimmie's memory.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
