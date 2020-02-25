Jerry SatherJan. 5, 1940 - Feb. 23, 2020Jerry Wayne Sather, 80, of Clifton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church at Norse with Pastor Bill Metting officiating. Burial will follow at Norse Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Clifton Funeral Home.

