Jerry SatherJan. 5, 1940 - Feb. 23, 2020Jerry Wayne Sather, 80, of Clifton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church at Norse with Pastor Bill Metting officiating. Burial will follow at Norse Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Clifton Funeral Home.
Service information
Feb 26
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
152 CR 4145
Clifton, TX 76634
152 CR 4145
Clifton, TX 76634
Feb 26
Visitation
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
5:30PM-7:00PM
5:30PM-7:00PM
Clifton Funeral Home
303 South Avenue F
Clifton, TX 76634
303 South Avenue F
Clifton, TX 76634
