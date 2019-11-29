Ray SatchellSept. 28, 1956 - Nov. 21, 2019Ray Charles Satchell, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 30, at Greater Saint Stephens Baptist Church, 1305 Clifton Street, in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.
