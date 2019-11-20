Johnnie B. SatchellJune 20,1961 - Nov. 16, 2019On June 20, 1961, the late Zelma Owens and Johnnie B. Satchell, Sr., gave birth to a loving man and named him Johnnie B. Satchell, Jr. Johnnie B. Satchell, Jr., 58, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at home while watching his favorite college team, the Baylor Bears. A memorial service will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 23, at First Baptist Church Waco. A visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 22, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Johnnie was a loving and devoted husband, son, father, grandfather, and brother. He was born in Waco, Texas. He married Annette Satchell on October 22, 1983, and together they raised four beautiful girls, Kimeca Washington, Stephanie Satchell, Jeanette Satchell, and Samantha Satchell. Johnnie was a fan of all sports, but mostly liked basketball and football. For over 20 years, Johnnie worked at Brazos Electric Cooperative. He had many hobbies including coaching a Little League football team, reading the Bible, going to see Baylor football or women's basketball games, and just enjoying time with his wife, daughters, and grandchildren. Johnnie loved helping so many people no matter what the situation was. He gave to those who needed the most. He enjoyed traveling and the outdoors. He did all he could and did so out of the gracious and love of his heart.In 2009, God called him to preach His Word. Accordingly, he enjoyed preaching God's Word and teaching everyone about the love of Jesus. Although he was not an official member of a church home, Johnnie enjoyed spending time with his Sunday school class at First Baptist Waco on Clay Street and enjoyed visiting Greater Saint Stephens and other churches around Waco.Johnnie was preceded in death by his parents and by his two sisters, Essie Satchell and Yvonne Satchell.He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Annette; daughters, Kimeca Washington, Stephanie Satchell, Jeanette Satchell, and Samantha Satchell; adopted child, Josiah Washington; grandchildren, Angela Smith, Zariya Smith, Jayden Johnson, Dezmon Macy, Kha'Mya Macy, Imani Pertile, Jasmine Octavia Fletcher, John Fletcher, Jr., and Sophia Fletcher; great-granddaughter, Diamonique Smith; brothers, Albert Satchell and wife, Deborah, William Satchell, Robert Wayne Satchell, Travis Burks, and Donald Burks; sisters, Juilete Satchell, Debra J. Satchell, and Sheryl Black; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.Pallbearers will be Albert Satchell, William Satchell, Travis Burks, Donald Burks, Robert Wayne Satchell, and William Xavier Satchell. Honorary pallbearers will be John Fletcher, Sr., Melvin Washington, Jr., Brandon Watkins, Jeremy Washington, Clifford Dobbins and James Jones.Memorials may be made to the Satchell Family at 2326 Reuter Avenue, Waco TX 76708.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Breaking
+1
+1
Most Popular
-
Statewide Texas high school football playoff scores and pairings 2019
-
Texas high school football scores, playoffs week 1: Nov. 14-16, 2019
-
Local businessman purchases Twin Rivers Golf Club
-
Man accused of breaking 6-year-old son's leg
-
Waco man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting runaway teen he later connected with police
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.