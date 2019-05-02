Eula M. SatchellJune 30, 1931 - April 25, 2019Eula M. Satchell, 87, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, May 4, at Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church, 919 Dutton Avenue in Waco. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.Mrs. Satchell will be available for viewing Friday, May 3, from 12 noon to 7PM at Lake Shore Funeral Home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

