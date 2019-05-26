Eula Beck SatchellJune 30, 1931 - April 25, 2019To the family and many friends of the late, Eula Beck Satchell. we wish to extend our sincere and heartfelt thanks for the many kind deeds, condolences, prayers, and support that we have received. We also send our gratitude and appreciation to Brian Bull MD, Hitesh Bhrigunath Singh MD, and the Baylor Scott & White McClinton Cancer Center staff, Robert William Stewart MD, Kindred Home Health and Hospice, Lakeshore Village Healthcare Center, and Lake Shore Funeral Home & Crematory.The Mitchell, Satchell and Beck Families.

