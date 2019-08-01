Laurie SappingtonFeb. 9, 1973 - July 29, 2019Laurie Lee Lynch Sappington, 46, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at the funeral home.Our Laurie arrived with a rare storm in Channelview, Texas February 9, 1973. She moved to Waco with her family in 1985. Laurie attended Lake Air Middle School, Vanguard and Waco High. She finished the LVN nursing program at MCC and followed with the Temple Surgical Tech program. Laurie was employed at Hillcrest OR for 25 years where she received many awards in recognition of her ethics, dedication and outstanding service. Laurie was an advocate for organ donation and encouraged everyone to sign their driver's license as a donor. Laurie was introduced to Dale by her mother on May 8, 2000. They married four months later on September 8. 2000. Dale is the true love of her life.She loved all kinds of fun activities like parties, cruises, beach trips and feeding seagulls with her mother. As a preceptor Laurie enjoyed teaching her beloved vocation to others. Laurie loved to present an extended eulogy for her friends.She loved all animals and cared for many dogs and cats for life. Laurie traveled to many places with her beloved "Floyd" the flamingo along for the ride. Sometimes Dale was allowed to join in the fun.She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Dorothy Lynch, Uncle Wayne Lynch, Uncle Bill Daugherty, and Cousin Billy Daugherty.Survived by loving husband, Dale; son, Trent; parents, Raye and Dixie Lynch, brother, Hal Lynch and wife Alysia, niece Catherine Lynch, nephew Michael Lynch; father-in-law, Hugh Sappington; sister-in-law, Lisa and Bob Matthews; son, Kurt Mathews; aunt, Bette Daugherty; cousins, Diana Koontz (Pete), Steve Daugherty (Linda). Teresa (Tim) Carroll Jason and Briana Lynch; great-nephew, Adrian, she loved as her own, enjoying every moment they spent together singing her song to him. He was her greatest joy. Laurie was blessed and surrounded by many loving friends. Beautiful Laurie is loved and missed by all who truly knew her.Floral tributes to be enjoyed by nursing homes.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
