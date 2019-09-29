Laurie Lee Lynch SappingtonFeb. 9, 1973 - July 29, 2019The family of Laurie Lee Lynch Sappington wishes to express their thanks to friends, family, and coworkers for the many letters, cards, flowers, and phone messages received following the sudden death of our dear Laurie. It was such a comfort to know that she had touched so many lives in her way. Thank you for memories shared August 3, 2019 in Celebration of Laurie's Life.

