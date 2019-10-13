Laurie Lee Lynch Sappington
Feb. 9, 1973 - July 29, 2019
The family of Laurie Lee Lynch Sappington wishes to express their thanks to friends, family, and coworkers for the many letters, cards, flowers, and phone messages received following the sudden death of our dear Laurie. It was such a comfort to know that she had touched so many lives in her way. Thank you for memories shared August 3, 2019 in Celebration of Laurie's Life.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.