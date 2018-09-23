Isabell SapinskiJuly 22, 1918 - Sept. 20, 2018Isabelll M. Sapinski, age 100, of The Woodlands, formerly of Valley Mills, Texas, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Graveside service will be 7 A.M. Monday, September 24, 2018, at the Valley Mills Cemetery under the direction of Foss Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Visitation will be 4 - 6 P.M. Sunday at Foss Funeral Home.Survivors include daughter, Barbara Brune Putnam of The Woodlands and grandson, Jon-Paul P. Brune of Austin, Texas.For complete obituary and to sign the guess book go to www.fossfuneralhome.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

