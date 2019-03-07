Simon M. SandovalMarch 6, 1944 - March 3, 2019Simon "Mr. MaGoo" Sandoval went to be with the Lord March 3, 2019. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019, with Rosary to follow at 7 p.m., at OakCrest Funeral Home. A memorial service will be 11 a.m., Saturday March 9, 2019 at Western Heights Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Western Heights Baptist Church Bereavement Fund.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

